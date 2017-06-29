Rankin investigation shot down

Posted by : Monitor Admin | On : June 29, 2017

By Pearl Cantrell

Monitor Staff Writer

GUN BARREL CITY– Following an executive session Tuesday, Gun Barrel City Councilman Rob Rea made a motion to investigate Councilwoman Linda Rankin. Councilman David Skains seconded the motion.

Rankin and Councilwoman Anne Mullins voted against the motion and Councilman Ron Syrick abstained. Thinking the motion was tied at two, Mayor Jim Braswell voted in favor of the investigation. Later in a conversation with City Attorney Blake Armstrong, Braswell learned that an abstention in a no vote, so the motion failed two for and three against.

No information was provided as to why Rankin would have been under investigation.

In another split vote, the Gun Barrel City Council denied a zoning change for a property owner planning to develop a RV park between Luther and Legendary Lanes.

The public hearing held Tuesday accompanying the request, drew negative comments toward the move by two business owners on Legendary Lane and two others. They expressed concerns about break-ins, trespassing and the transitory nature or possible low character of any long-term tenants. One mentioned the expense of installing security cameras.

Councilman Rob Rea said the park would be within residential fencing. Business owners feeling vulnerable suggested “a great wall.”

“The police can’t keep up with all the problems now,” Carroll Strickland said. “We don´t need another RV Park at this time,” to which the audience responded with clapping.

Among the council, Linda Rankin and Anne Mullins raised questions about the rezoning to RVP-1 for the entire 23.18 acres in the Margaret K. Hicks B. Metro Survey, when the owner indicated the entire acreage would not be used as an RV park. The acreage is currently zoned agricultural.

Mullins asked how the requested zoning change fits in with the city’s master plan.

City Manager Bret Bauer answered that portion of the city shows mixed-use, including RV parks and rental housing.

Rankin asked about spot zoning. The city attorney answered that this zoning request is not illegal if the use contemplated fits in with the surrounding area, which the council would have to determine. Bauer added that high density is in some of the surrounding properties.

The vote was 3-2 opposed to the zoning change. Rankin, Mullins and Ron Wyrick voted against the motion. David Skains and Rob Rea supported the zoning change.

In another zoning request, this time from R-1, detached single-family residential district to R-4, the council was unanimous in granting the request.

Property owner Betty Smith offered a rebuttal to negative voices against the request. She explained that her parents bought this 72-acre tract in 1948 and her mother died in 1995. She and a brother are trying to settle the estate by selling the property. She pointed out that subdivisions bordering the acreage, Harbor Point and Loon Bay, are both zoned R-4. The property has been on the market for a year and a half. “I mean no discontent with my neighbors,” she said.

In other business, council members:

• approved the update of job descriptions for city employees.

• accepted an audit report on the city’s financials from 2015-16, ending Sept. 30, 2016 submitted by Henry/ Peters. Representing the firm, Trent Westmoreland summarized the findings for the council.

The city received an unqualified opinion, the highest rating an auditor issues. At the end of FY 2015-16, the city held a net position of a little over $8M, which was a decrease from the year before by $84,000. However the city held a fund balance equal to 175 days of operations, or $2.1M, which he said was a solid cushion. He also noted the city’s expenditures were $42,000 under budget that year.

• heard the Beautification Committee was recipient of the Gold Star Award from Keep Texas Beautiful Association in Austin.

• dismissed into closed session to discuss the roles, duties and responsibilities of council members.