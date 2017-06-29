Mabank 12U team heads to state

Posted by : Monitor Admin | On : June 29, 2017

By Rollin Hadsell

Monitor Staff Writer

MABANK–The Mabank 12U All-Stars went into the Regional playoffs June 24-25 in Corsicana with a 4-3 record to face teams from Athens, Canton, Corsicana and Van. The Corsicana team won the state playoffs in 2016 and was undefeated coming into this tournament.

Mabank had a rough beginning to the season, as the team struggled to get going, but the Mabank crew got it together just in time, playing with pride and discipline to go undefeated in the Regional tournament. The first-place finish qualifies the team for the Dixie League state playoffs, which will begin July 8 in Palestine.

The team, led by Head Coach David Winn and assistant coaches Cory Tidwell and Josh Browning, started the day on Saturday by defeating Athens 3-2, which set up a meeting with undefeated Corsicana. Mabank played a great game and beat Corsicana and advanced to the championship game to play Van, who gave Corsicana their second loss in a row. Pitchers Cash Linder, Hagen Tijerina, Jackson Winn, Carson Manning, Kaleb Marshall and Mathew Driskell all worked innings in the first two games on Saturday.

In the championship game on Sunday, Tijerina, the only 11-year old on the team, pitched five and two-thirds innings in his 85-pitch outing, giving up just four runs. Winn came on in relief of Tijerina with two on and two out in the bottom of the sixth inning. After giving up a single to load the bases, Winn struck out the next hitter to close out the victory and bring the championship trophy back to Mabank.

The team will now take a much-deserved rest and get ready for the state playoffs on July 8.