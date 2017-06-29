Billiards team heads to Nationals

Posted by : Monitor Admin | On : June 29, 2017



By Rollin Hadsell

Monitor Staff Writer

TERRELL–Gun Barrel City residents James Toms, Danny Anthony and Dwayne Ellison, along with teammate Ruben Juarez are heading to the American Poolplayers Association Masters Championship after winning the tournament held in Terrell and Forney.

The team won a free trip to Las Vegas to play in the tournament. The Masters Championship is played in conjunction with the World Pool Championships, and will be held August 14-19 at the Westgate Resort and Casino in Las Vegas.

In the Masters League, a team may have up to four players on their roster, with three of the four playing in each match.

The Masters division is one of the most aggressive formats for the most aggressive players from around the country. The format of the championship is a race to win seven games, with the teams playing eight games of nine-ball and five games of eight-ball. The winner of the Masters Championship will earn a prize of $10,000.

Along with the Masters Championships, the APA will also have the nine-ball world championships and the eight-ball world championships, as well as the women’s tournament and the Jack and Jill tournament, which is a tournament for couples.