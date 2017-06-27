Starbucks coming to GBC

Posted by : Monitor Admin | On : June 27, 2017

By Pearl Cantrell

Monitor Staff Writer

CEDAR CREEK LAKE–Gun Barrel Partners demolished the building that once housed Julio’s Market to make way for a new Starbucks. Gun Barrel Partners spokesman Joe Merritt told The Monitor Tuesday, his company ordered the demolition and plans to erect a shell building in its place. The completion is expected by year’s end. Then Starbucks will come in and finish out the inside to its specifications.

East Cedar Creek Fresh Water Supply General Manager Bill Goheen confirmed that he spoke with the contractor, Whole Environmental, before demolition began. “The contractor told me Starbucks requires an inch and a half water meter,” Goheen said.

Merritt said Starbucks will most likely open in March 2018. Currently, two locations in Gun Barrel City advertise offerings of specialty coffee and tea blends. They are The Flying Grape and Bean on Harbor Point Road and Coffee Love, nestled in the eastern nook of the Gun Barrel Village. The new Starbucks will be a free-standing building with drive-through on Main Street of the Gun Barrel Village Shopping Center.

Local residents are also excited about the August opening of a Dickey’s Barbecue Pit on Third Street (State Highway 198) in Mabank across from First State Bank and Mabank Barbershop. Owner Guy New said he plans a special grand opening. He also owns an outlet in Rowlett.

and recently catered a family reunion event in Mabank for the 95th birthday of Bill Newcomb, June 17. “We’re looking forward to coming to Mabank,” New said.

The end of May, Market Street in Mabank, saw the opening of several new curio shops and a bistro.