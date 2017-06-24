Kemp ISD sets nearly $15M budget

Posted by : Monitor Admin | On : June 24, 2017

By Erik Walsh

Monitor Staff Writer

KEMP–Kemp ISD board members approved its 2017-18 budget Monday and decided to move forward on building a new weight-training center.

A committee of trustees will manage this project over the summer. Trustees also discussed its plans to renovate the day care building it purchased next to the administration building.

The bulk of Kemp ISD’s nearly $15 million budget comes from state funding. The state of Texas will provide almost $10.4 million dollars to the district’s coffers, followed by $4.1 million from “local, intermediate and out-of-state” funding. Over a quarter million, $363,252, will be gained through “federal programs and non-revenue” for a total of $14,865,502.

Board members viewed a pie chart supplementing more detailed information showing budgeted allocations. The lion’s share of funding, about 40 percent, is for instruction. This includes salaries for teachers and classrooms aides, as well as instructional supplies and equipment.

Operating expenses make up 20 percent of the budget. This category includes plant maintenance, food services, legal fees and auditing series, medical supplies, building insurance and construction/renovation and the campus police.

About 17 percent of the funds are budgeted to debt service whichincludes bond payments and lease and purchase principal and interest.

Instructional services make up 11 percent of the budget for principals, office staff, librarians and counselors, as well as curriculum and student services.

The remaining expenses go to central administration (4 percent), bus transportation (4 percent) and services for athletics, band, Stingerretts and cheerleaders (4 percent).

The next agenda item was the approval to move forward on a new athletic building, without the use of a general contractor to save money. Board members agreed that the project wasn’t too large in scope and hiring individual contractors was manageable “in-house.”

Trustees also appointed three members to the new athletic building committee to authorize purchases for up to $50,000 without the need to assemble the entire board for a special meeting. Rusty Clamon, Jerry Gilbert and Charissa Roberts were appointed to the committee.

Board members also took a short walk to the property next to the administration building to tour the newly-acquired building. The property was formerly a day care and needs renovation. Priorities include a central AC system, new carpet and new walls. It is yet to be decided to what use the building might serve, but top ideas include a staff workout facility and additional office space. Superintendent Phil Edwards said the purchase was “a steal” compared to the cost of constructing a a new one.

In other action, board members passed up purchasing buses without three-point safely belts before Texas law changes to require purchasing only buses with belts Sept. 1. Edwards said the option was available to the board, and that buses without the belts would be less costly.

The district is not required to retroactively fit buses with safety belts when the law changes. Board members agreed that it was best if they look elsewhere for cost-cutting measures, as purchasing buses without belts would “send the wrong message.”