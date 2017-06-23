CAT holds qualifying tournament

Posted by : Monitor Admin | On : June 23, 2017

Monitor Staff Reports

RICHLAND CHAMBERS LAKE–Crappie Anglers of Texas recently held its fifth CAT Qualifier Tournament of 2017 on Lake Richland Chambers June 17. 30 teams sign up for the event; 14 teams signed up in Division One and Division Two had 16 teams. Even with the high winds and rough waters, Lake Richland Chambers served up some nice stringers.

In Division One, Paul O’Bier of Gunter and George Nelon of Boyd,won first place with a stringer of seven fish weighing 9.99 pounds. This team also won the Pro Angler Elite Rod Challenge Award. Second place was won by Jerry Hancock of McKinney and James Pegram of Blue Ridge with their seven-fish stringer weighing 9.40 pounds. Darrell Standridge and Mark Standridge of Canton along with junior angler Wyatt rounded out the top three places with their seven-fish stringer weighing in at 9.27 pounds. Other awards in Division One went to Clay Gann of Hideaway and Todd Froebe of Lindale who won the Slab Bandit Crazy Eight Award. Anh Nguyen of Roanoke and Larry Kirkland of Rhome won the Bobby Garland Big Fish Award with a slab weighing 1.75 pounds. Jay Don & Rhonda Reeve of Gun Barrel City won the Minnow Bucket Lucky Dog Award and Wyatt Standridge won the Pro Angler Jr. Angler Award.

In Division Two, Kelly Satterwhite and Eric Walker of Teague won first place with a nice stringer weighing 9.65 pounds. Kevin Tidwell of Tyler and Casey Jeffrey of Whitehouse took home second place with seven fish weighing 8.09 pounds. This team also won the Bobby Garland Big Fish Award with a slab weighing 1.67 pounds and also took home the Slab Bandit Crazy Eight Award. Doug Broadway of Joshua and Johnny Merriman of Emory netted third place with their stringer of seven fish weighing 7.55 pounds. This team also won the Pro Angler Elite Rod Challenge Award. Other awards in Division Two went to Chris Emery of Weatherford and Clinton Nunley of Azle, who won the Constant Pursuit Outfitters Lightest Stringer Award. Ron Duran of Lewisville and David Cobb of Grapevine won the Big Earl’s Bait and Tackle Lucky Dog Award and Hunter McClain won the Pro Angler Jr. Angler Award.

The next CAT Qualifying tournament will be July 15 at Lake Fork.

Crappie Anglers of Texas is a non-profit organization dedicated to the sport of crappie fishing.

With over 280 members nationwide, CAT has been instrumental in gaining national attention for crappie fishing in Texas and continues to develop its member’s knowledge of crappie fishing through educational meetings, seminars and fishing tournaments. All CAT tournaments pay back at least 100% of the anglers’ entry fees. For Information, go to the CAT website (www.crappieanglersoftexas.com) or contact Jay Don Reeve at 903-887-0602 or email at jay@reeveaugustine.com.