Mabank, GBC to battle in softball

Posted by : Monitor Admin | On : June 21, 2017

Monitor Staff Reports

GUN BARREL CITY–Mabank and Gun Barrel City employees will take the field June 29 to battle in the first annual Mabank vs. Gun Barrel City Softball Competition. The game will begin at 7:30 p.m. at Mabank Field number five.

Mabank Mayor Jeff Norman and Gun Barrel City Mayor Jim Braswell met for the first time in 2014. A friendship developed between the two at that time. The two mayors talked many times of ways a closer bond might be drawn between the two cities. Even though both cities compete for new businesses coming to their respective cities, both men felt that both cities could benefit in some ways if a closer working relationship were established between the two towns.

The softball game between the two cities involving city employees from both towns was an idea the mayors thought might help the relationship grow.

The mayors are hoping this will be an annual event with the first to be played June 29 in Mabank. If the enthusiasm shown by the city employees this year is any indication, next year the game will travel to Gun Barrel City.

There will be raffle prizes for those attending. The grand prize will be a 50” color TV. Other prizes will be given away as well. Concession stand will be open.

Both cities encourage everyone to come out and have fun and support your home team.