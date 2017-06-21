Fatal head-on collision on SH 198N sends man to trauma center

Posted by : Monitor Admin | On : June 21, 2017

By Pearl Cantrell

Monitor Staff Writer

MABANK–According to Mabank Police Chief Keith Bradshaw, one man was sent to the emergency room in Gun Barrel City and then flown to the East Texas Medical Center Trauma Hospital in Tyler, following the 11:30 a.m. collision, just north of Mabank on State Highway 198 in front of S&W Automotive.

A North Park resident was found dead at the scene. Fifty-seven-year-old Henry Bolden had been driving northbound in a 2001 Chevrolet Celebrity toward Canton at the time.

Mabank area resident Aaron Cline, 39, was southbound toward downton Mabank when the two cars collided left-front to left front. No witnesses were reported having seen what happened. At presstime on Tuesday, police didn’t have enough information to speculate on the cause of the crash. Mabank officer Kenneth Otterline is heading up the investigation. “It could be a week or more before we know more,” Bradshaw said.