CAT holds junior angler tourney

Posted by : Monitor Admin | On : June 21, 2017



Special to The Monitor

LITTLE ELM–The Crappie Anglers of Texas (“CAT”) held its Annual Junior Angler Tournament on Lake Lewisville Saturday, June 3. A total of 16 Junior Anglers showed up for a great day of fishing, fun, fellowship and plenty of excitement! We had seven kids in the 10 & under division and nine kids in the 11-17 division. The kids could weigh in their five biggest crappie. All the kids had a great day on the water, in the rain, and the tournament was loaded with smiles, fun and good food. After the weigh in, the kids enjoyed pizza and drinks while they told “fish tales.”

Here are the results for the 10 & under age group: First place in the 10 and under division went to Payton Reeve with a five-fish stringer weighing 4.40 pounds. Her prize package included a $150 Toys R Us gift card, a $25 First Place Bonus Sponsored by Kevin Kubiak & Matthew Carroll, a loaded tackle box with a $10 gift card, and a nice trophy. Sage Sims won second place with his winning stringer of four fish that weighed 3.04 pounds. Sage won a $125 Toys R Us gift card, a loaded tackle box with a $10 gift card, and a trophy. Langdon Froebe hooked third place with his three-fish weighing in at 2.88 pounds. His prizes included a $100 Toys R Us gift card, a loaded tackle box with a $10 gift card, and a trophy. Eliza Belcher netted fourth place with her two crappie weighing 1.56 pounds and took home a candy basket from Jalopy Joes, a loaded tackle box with a $10 gift card, and a trophy.

First place in the 11-17 age group went to Brea Calton with a five-fish stringer weighing 5.89 pounds. Her prize package included a $150 Amazon gift card, a $25 first-place bonus sponsored by Kevin Kubiak & Matthew Carroll, a loaded tackle box with a $10 gift card, and a trophy. Brea also won the Big Fish award for her crappie weighing 2.03 pounds! She will receive a free mount of her prize winning big crappie from Fin & Bones Taxidermy in Killeen, Texas. Cindy Gann took home second place with her winning stringer of five fish that weighed 5.03 pounds. Cindy won a $125 Amazon gift card, a loaded tackle box with a $10 gift card, and a trophy. Hayden Standerfer netted third place with his five fish weighing in at 4.17 pounds. His prizes included a $100 Amazon gift card, a loaded tackle box with a $10 gift card, and a trophy. Jaleigh Hopkins hooked fourth place with her five-fish stringer weighing 4.08 pounds and took home a candy basket from Jalopy Joes, a loaded tackle box with a $10 gift card, and a trophy.

Ryan Tijirena won a free guided fishing trip donated by professional crappie fishing guide Tommy Ezell, Coley Baker won a $25 Walmart gift card and Chris Schroeder won a $25 Amazon gift card. Other prizes that were given out were: super soakers, Nerf guns, water shooters, water frisbees and super-sized bubble packs.

Crappie Anglers of Texas is a non-profit organization dedicated to the sport of crappie fishing. With over 280 members nationwide, CAT has been instrumental in gaining national attention for crappie fishing in Texas and continues to develop its member’s knowledge of crappie fishing through educational meetings, seminars and fishing tournaments. All CAT tournaments pay back at least 100% of the anglers’ entry fees.

For Information, go to the CAT website (www.crappieanglersoftexas.com) or contact:Jay Don Reeve, 903-887-0334 or jay@reeveaugustine.com