Bonnie Kathrine (Rowe) Owens

Posted by : Monitor Admin | On : June 21, 2017

Bonnie Kathrine (Rowe) Owens of Wise County passed away June 17, 2017, nine days after her 85th birthday.

Bonnie was born in Denton June 8,1932, to father Hill Rowe and mother Maggie Fay (Fouts) Rowe.

She was a pioneer in the early years of computer programming at Affiliated Foods and upon retiring, became a full-time seamstress and artist. She loved to sew and paint and spent many happy hours teaching others these skills.

Bonnie was preceded in death by brother Hill Rowe III, husband O.D. Owens, Jr., daughters Gayla Powell, Johnnie Neely and son Joe Powell.

She is survived by daughter Fran (Powell) Fritz and husband Bobby of Decatur, Cindy (Powell) Schiller and husband Sam of Krum, son-in-law Tom Neely of Stephenville, daughter-in-law Angie Powell of Denton, granddaughter Amy (Neely) Gatlin and husband Justin of Boyd, grandson Ben Crowell and wife Katelyn of Ponder, grandson Jace Powell of Tulsa, Okla., grandson Clint Crowell and wife Kara of Denton and great-grandson Ben Crowell of Ponder.

She is also survived by her step-grandchildren and their families, Kameron Gatlin, Jerami Fritz and wife Kristy and daughter Rami, Jim Bob Fritz and wife Paige and children Chloe, Jasper and Katie Weaver and husband Joseph and their children Hayden, Hannah and Holdyn.

Funeral services will be held June 22, 2017 at Anderson Clayton Funeral Home in Kemp at 10:30 a.m. Viewing is from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

She will be laid to rest beside her beloved husband O.D. Owens at Wilson Chapel Cemetery in Kaufman County.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Texas Cowboys Against Cancer, P.O. Box 132, Ponder, TX 76259 or through the website at TexasCowboysAgainstCancer.org.

A personal tribute may be made online at www.andersonclaytonkemp.com.