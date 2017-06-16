UIL to study offseason policies/Other amendments passed by council

Posted by : Monitor Admin | On : June 16, 2017

Monitor Staff Reports

ROUND ROCK–Members of the University Interscholastic League, which is the governing body of Texas high school sports and members of the Texas High School Coaches Association met to discuss the future of the summer seven on seven program. The meeting was held as part of the UIL Executive Sessions in which the committee looks to improve on and review UIL rules for all sports and non-sports competitions.

Members of the THSCA are concerned about the people that are taking over the teams for the summer. College coaches were sometimes calling these street agents about certain players, instead of talking to the high school coaches about them. The THSCA was looking for an answer to the question whether there is a way to allow high school coaches to coach their own players in the seven on seven competitions during the late spring and summer.

At the UIL Legislative session on Tuesday in Round Rock, the UIL decided to form a committee to study allowing high school coaches to coach their teams in the offseason.

There are many factors that need to be studied, including extra pay for coaches that spend the hours working and coaching the teams, and whether the UIL would need to sanction the seven on seven competitions and oversee the offseason activities.

Other amendments were made to the transfer students’ Previous Athletic Participation Form is completed. Right now, the PAPF is required to be signed by a parent in front of a notary or school district personnel. With the UIL creating an electronic PAPF, the form would be more difficult to complete in person.

Finally, the UIL Legislative Council has lifted the ban on regular-season live high school football telecasts for one day and will allow two games to be played. Two games will be played live on Sept. 1, 2017 only as part of a “Football Day in Texas” broadcast, which will be aired by Fox Sports affiliates across the state. The lift on the long-running stance of not broadcasting regular season high school games is only for that day, no other live broadcasts will be allowed during this coming season or future seasons. Only state-championship games are allowed to be broadcasted now.