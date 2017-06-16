Samuel G. Mason

A Celebration of Life will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 24, 2017 at Providence Baptist Church in Tool with graveside services following at Tool Cemetery.

Samuel G. Mason was born Nov. 3, 1959 in Dallas to parents Willie and Willie (Case) Mason and entered into eternal rest June 13, 2017 at the age of 57.

Samuel was a loving, caring and generous man and always quick to help his family, friends and strangers alike.

Samuel loved life and spending time with his family whether it was at family gatherings or enjoying his hobbies with his family. Sam was very intelligent which paired well with his entrepreneurial spirit. In his spare time, he loved restoring, driving and trading classic cars and muscle cars. Samuel also enjoyed his work as a real estate developer and investor. True to his selfless nature, Sam volunteered as the road director for his community for 15 years.

Samuel was a great man who will be missed tremendously by those who knew and loved him.

Samuel was preceded in death by his parents.

He is survived by his loving wife Diana Mason of Mabank, sons Allen Mason and wife Shannon of Dallas, Kevin Mason of Houston and Brian Mason of El Paso, daughter Samantha Mason of Lewisville, granddaughter Emilia Mason, sister Barbara Marrs Taylor of Mabank, brothers Joe Mason of Emory, Paul Mason and wife Diane of Emory, Daniel Mason of Eustace and Michael Mason of Athens, numerous nieces and nephews, other loving family and many more friends.

A personal tribute may be made online at www.eubankcedarcreek.com.