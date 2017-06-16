Ronald Lenton Jones

Among other talents, Ron Jones was known for two things: a sharp wit and a stiff drink.

Known to his grandchildren and many others as “Papacat,” Ronald Lenton Jones passed away on June 14, 2017, at Presbyterian Hospital in Dallas. Despite their loss, friends and family will remember him as a loving family man and a jokester with a penchant for Crown Royal.

Born on Oct. 12, 1935, to Lucian and Margaret Jones, Ron was a Texas native who bled burnt orange. For many years, he held season tickets to every home football game at his alma mater, the University of Texas at Austin and saw the Longhorns fight their way to each of their four national championships.

That sportsmanship extended to Ron’s own golf game, which won him several tournaments throughout the years. When he didn’t have his own tee time at Cedar Creek Country Club, he could still be found on the golf course, riding with his dog Bella and offering a friendly wave to anyone who happened to pass by.

A doting grandfather, Papacat spent much of his time attending as many sporting events and band concerts as he could, his digital camera always in hand. In the summers, he would dust off his boat and spend hours on the water, teaching family members to water ski and dragging the younger ones around on the tube.

Friends describe Ron as a fun-loving man who never met a stranger and always had a story to tell. He will be missed by many, but forever memorialized with a marker on No. 12 teebox at Cedar Creek Country Club so that every golfer who passes will know whose window they hit their tee shot into.

He is preceded in death by his wife Gita, father and mother, brother Charlie and brother-in-law Pat.

He is survived by his two sons Randy and wife Margaret Ann, Ronnie and wife Cheryl, grandchildren Caitlyn, David, Maggie, Holly and Hunter and great-granddaughter Amara, sister-in-laws Betty Jones, Judy Huppert and husband Tom and Cindy Hanna, nephews Keith Jones, Tracy Jones, Zach Hanna and Buster Hanna, Greg Cleveland and Kevin Cleveland.