Merwin Buster

Posted by : Monitor Admin | On : June 16, 2017

Merwin Buster passed away May 25, 2017 at his home in Eustace.

Merwin was a WWII veteran, carpenter, outstanding friend, Christian, husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.

He is survived by his wife of 54 years Judy Buster, children Travis Buster and wife Wendy of Forney, Angye Buster of Fort Worth, Dottye Dewitt of Davenport, Iowa, six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 24, 2017 at Cedar Creek Bible Church in Seven Points. Fellowship will follow with family and friends at the church.

In lieu of flowers please donate to Cedar Creek Bible Church or a charity of your choice.