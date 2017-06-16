Darrell Wayne Johnston

Funeral services for Darrell Wayne Johnston were held June 16, 2017 at First Baptist Church of Mabank with Bro. Larry Strandberg officiating. Interment followed the service at Elm Grove Cemetery in Mabank.

Darrell was born Jan. 14, 1956 in Dallas to parents Jimmy and Oleta (Smith) Johnston and entered into eternal rest on June 12, 2017 at the age of 61.

Darrell graduated from North Mesquite High School in 1974. He worked the last 16 years at East Cedar Creek Fresh Water Supply as a supervisor. Darrell was a God fearing and loving man. He was an exceptional father, who loved his family unconditionally. Darrell was a giving man. He was very generous to his loved ones and those around him. He was a huge baseball fan and sports fan in general. Darrell enjoyed reading, spending time with his family and his dog “Ranger.” He was a faithful member of First Baptist Church in Mabank. Darrell was an amazing man who will be missed by all who knew and loved him.

Darrell was preceded in death by his parents, sister Linda and niece Jennifer.

He is survived by his son Darrell Johnston ,Jr. and wife Katie of Mabank, granddaughter Lyla Johnston of Mabank, brother Billy Johnston of Harrison, Ariz., sister Sharon Hudson and husband Tracy of Texas, brother Stanley Johnston of Dallas, sister Elizabeth Vasquez and husband Eli of College Station, sister Kim Johnston of Dallas and brother Jimmy Johnston, Jr. of South Korea, other loving family members and many more friends.

