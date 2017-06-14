Bulldogs’ Strawn nets All-State honor

Monitor Staff Reports

EUSTACE–Eustace High School incoming senior outfielder/pitcher Cory Strawn was selected to the Texas High School Baseball Coaches Association All-State Team, garnering a third-team spot as an outfielder. Strawn hit .402 with a home run and 20 runs batted in during the season. He added 12 doubles and three triples, scored 30 runs and had 35 hits in 87 at bats in 27 games played. Strawn also drew 12 walks and had three sacrifice flies. He had an on-base percentage of .476 on the season, as well as a .643 slugging percentage.

Besides his work at the plate, Strawn also played a great centerfield for the Bulldogs, committing only two errors and finishing with a .965 fielding percentage, with seven outfield assists.

Strawn also pitched for the Bulldogs, finishing 1-1 with a 3.50 earned run average with five saves in 16 appearances. He pitched 14 innings and had 15 strikeouts on the season.The Bulldogs went 18-12 and made it to the second round of the playoffs before being knocked out in a one-game series with Farmersville.