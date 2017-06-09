Water line upgrades begin in Gun Barrel City/10-miles of pipes to be replaced, fire hydrants to be installed

Monitor Staff Reports

GUN BARREL CITY–Work started June 1 on 10 miles of new water lines in Gun Barrel City. Morton Construction has a year to complete the work that enlarges many of the city’s water pipes to accommodate growth in the city in key areas, including from Lakeview Elementary School north to Wood Wilks and an eight-inch line to First Mate in Harbor Point west to Starboard, then a six-inch to Starboard and Sea Breeze.

In addition to providing room for growth, when the entire project is completed the upgrades should maintain a more even pressure during peak demands, and add 24 fire hydrants for the fire department to tie into. Construction is expected to take 365 days to complete, barring disruptions from severe weather conditions.

The winning bid of $2,400,000 came in $200,000 lower than anticipated by engineers at KSA. The bids from nine contractors were opened April13. District’s KSA Engineer David Perkins

validated each bid for accuracy and presented his recommendations at the District’s April 19 board meeting. Perkins recommended Morton Construction as the General Contractor, commenting the District “received a very favorable bid.”

City officials were also involved in the planning of the 2017 Bond Project, including City Manager Bret Bauer, Fire Chief Joey Lindaman, City of Mabank Water Distribution Supervisor Jim Hyde and Henderson County Precinct 2 Commissioner Wade McKinney.

Also key to the process were East Cedar Creek Fresh Water Supply District board members, managerial staff and its engineers.

“A project of this scope, size and length of time will require the forging of an ongoing working relationship with all involved,” District General Manager Bill Goheen told The Monitor.

Jerrell Morton of Morton Construction commented he is looking forward to a successful project. Morton said he understands the disruptions a project such as this can cause and made assurances his crews will clean up around job sites and dispose of all construction debris promptly including, old piping, lumber, empty pop cans and other trash.

Other key areas to be covered under the project include:

• Legendary Lane tie into existing eight-inch line with a six-inch reducer and upsize water main south to West Shore Drive.

• Increase to six-inch water mains in serval areas of Willow Wood subdivision.

• Increase main water main in Spanish Shore Subdivision to six-inch water main.

• Tie in at the 12-inch water main which crosses Luther Lane and lay six -inch water main south to the Northern Shores Subdivision and another one north to the existing four-inch water main.

• In Tamarack Subdivision, from Spring Valley tie in at the existing 10-inch water main and go east with 10-inch water to existing eight-inch water main near Overlook, then over on the east side of Cedar Creek Lake shoreline tie in to existing eight-inch water main and continue east past the intersection of Old Hwy 85 and State Highway 334 to continue with the eight-inch water main to CR 2930 and reduce to a six-inch water main and continue east to Railroad Road.

• Tie in to the new eight-inch water main on Old Hwy 85 going south on Levee Drive to Bonita Point.

• From the 10-inch water main at Hwy 334 and Shadowwood in Tamarack the 10-inch is reduced to eight-inch and goes west on Shadowwood to Whispering Trail continuing on Whispering Trails to Beaver Brush and connecting to existing four-inch water main.

A pre-construction meeting was held May 17 with all parties and a start date of June 1 was confirmed.