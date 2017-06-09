Twin Lakes golf course closing July 31

June 9, 2017

By Rollin Hadsell

Monitor Staff Writer

CANTON–For 18 years, Twin Lakes Golf Course in Canton has given golfers the opportunity to challenge their golf skills on a beautiful 18-hole course that makes it seem like you are miles away from everything. Unfortunately, Twin Lakes will be closing its golf course on the evening of July 31.

The April tornadoes that rumbled its way north through three counties took a toll on residential homes and businesses alike, forcing the Dekkers family, the owners of the golf course and Twin Lakes Nursery to make some tough decisions. Twin Lakes Nursery is a 1,000-acre tree farm that the course was built into.

Twin Lakes Golf Course General Manager Carrie Dekkers said that it was a consideration before the storms hit. “It is tough to decide on what is best for the company business wise when we are caught up in running the business. The little things that need to be taken care of get lost in the day-to-day running of the business. When the tornado hit, it gave us a little time to think about everything and what is in the best interest of the company,” Dekkers said. “We had to make some tough choices and we have to follow our passion, which is farming.”

The Dekkers, Deon and Lorraine, along with their three children Andre, Michelle and Deon, started the tree farm in 1990 after immigrating from South Africa. Mr. Dekkers bought 55 acres of land in 1990 from a gentleman in Canton and continued to grow it to what it is today. There are more than 250,000 trees on the 600 acres of land.

Deon Dekkers was an acclaimed cross-country runner in South Africa and used to run on golf courses while training. He loved the beauty of the greens and the surroundings. Although never having played golf in his life, Mr. Dekkers decided to open a golf course.

He bought land and created a 200-acre course which was designed by Robert Hay. Twin Lakes Golf Course opened in 1999. Golfers have had the joy (and heartache) of teeing off on the first hole, where golfers carry their shot over a part of the lake, or the Par 4 18th hole which plays downhill and which a golfer again needs to carry his shot over water onto a green surrounded by roses.

Mrs. Dekkers said the most difficult part of closing will be leaving the relationships they have built. “It will be tough not getting to be with our staff. It is a family business, even with our staff that are not family. Also, the people that play on our course will be missed. We hold a senior scramble every Tuesday and the golfers that play in it are regulars. They know all about us, and we know all about them, because we see them every week.”

The Dekkers will be having a farewell celebration July 15. The course was offering complimentary golf to anyone that signed up, and the spots filled up the day after the announcement was made. Anyone is still welcome to attend and celebrate, but there are no spots open for the complimentary golf. With the course closing July 31, the 8th Annual Toy Drive Tournament will not be able to be held, so anyone that comes out on July 15 will have the opportunity to make a charitable contribution for what is being called “Christmas in July”. Last year, the Dekkers were able to present over 1000 toys and $10,000 for the benefit of the kids in Van Zandt County.

“We are going to miss being able to give back to the community the way we have for a long time,” Dekkers said. “We love giving back to our community with the benefit tournaments we have hosted here for the past 10 years.

A hidden gem on the outskirts of Canton in the middle of oaks, crepe myrtles, pines and many other varieties of trees, the final putts at this great course will be July 31.