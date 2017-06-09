Tuesdee Knight

Tuesdee Knight was born on Sept. 29, 1954 in Dallas County to parents Travis Allen Lile and Ethal aLouise Hawkins and entered into eternal rest on May 27, 2017 at the age of 62.

She was the owner/operator of Tuesdee Knight Auto Title Service. Tuesdee loved talking with people, she never met a stranger. She would help anyone in need. Tuesdee loved to shop and spend time with family and friends. She was an amazing lady who will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

Tuesdee was preceded in death by her parents, infant son and brother Richard Lile, Sr.

She is survived by her loving sister-in-laws Sheron Lile of Dallas and Darlene Hailey and husband Bill of Mabank and lots of friends she considered family.

