Sylvia Jean Francis

Posted by : Monitor Admin | On : June 9, 2017

Sylvia Jean Francis, 87, passed away June 6, 2017 at her home in Gun Barrel City.

Jean was a loving wife and mother and was dedicated to her family and her church, Grace Community of Mabank.

Jean is preceded in death by son Terry T. Francis and wife Susan, brothers Hasadore Montgomery, Richard Montgomery, Everett (Bud) Montgomery, sisters Ivia Rogers, Elva Lewis, Belva Hamilton, Rosa Fry and daughter-in-law Bonnie Francis.

She is survived by husband Charles T. Francis of Gun Barrel City, sons Donald G. Francis and wife Nita of Gun Barrel City, Ronald D. Francis of Amarillo, eight grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and one great-great grandson, brother Edward Montgomery and sisters Lucille Carroll, Thelma Johnson, Christine Chaney and Irene Price.