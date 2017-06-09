KHS soccer camp set for June 13-15

Monitor Staff Reports

KEMP–The Kemp High School soccer program is offering a youth soccer camp for all incoming fourth through eighth grade boys and girls.

The camp will be held from 9 a.m.-11 a.m. each day from June 13-15.

The camp is aimed to build fundamental skills and enjoyment of the game. The camp will strive to provide a safe, challenging and fun environment. For less experienced campers, the focus will be on basic technical aspects of the game. Campers who master the basics will graduate to sessions which add to their knowledge of the team game.

The camp schedule is as follows:

8-9 a.m.- check in (Day 1)

9-9:15 a.m.- introduction and demos

9:15-10 a.m.- Field Session I

10-10:15- break, introduction and demos

10:15-11- Field Session II

11 a.m.- refreshments and dismissal, open field play available until noon. The camp will be $30 and includes three days of training and a Kemp Soccer T-shirt. Each additional camper is $25.

Please contact ’Jacket Head Soccer Coach Chris Chase for questions or more information at chris.chase@kempisd.org.