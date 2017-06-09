Jesse Earl Doughty

Graveside services for Jesse Earl Doughty were held June 10, 2017 at the Tool Cemetery in Tool.

Jesse was born on Oct. 28, 1929 in Temple to parents Jesse Orland and Margaret (Martin) Doughty and entered into eternal rest on June 6, 2017 at the age of 87.

Jesse was one of 13 children born to the Doughty family. He worked in construction as a builder. Jesse loved to go fishing and loved a good game of Canasta or Crazy Bridge, which he usually ended up winning.

He was a friend to all, never met a stranger and loved his family dearly, especially his grandchildren. He was a big joker and loved to tease, but if you needed his help, he was always there, sometimes even before you asked. Jesse was an amazing man who will be missed by all who knew and loved him.

Jesse was preceded in death by his parents, sons Lloyd Doughty and Richard Doughty, seven brothers Marvin, Chester, Orland, Elmer, Robert Lee, Don and Bruce, four sisters Annie Mae Baggerly, Dorothy Rawlings, Margaret Ulicnik and Katherine Tate.

He is survived by his loving wife of 40 years Georgia Crews Doughty of Mabank, sister Barbara Hargrove of Eddy, daughters Evelyn Baldridge of Ft. Worth, Laura Wood of Flint and Lisa Johnson of Mandaree, N.D., sons Terry Doughty of Hurst, Steven Doughty of Monticello, Ga. and Stephen Hall of Bowie, Md., 20 grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews, other loving family and many more friends.

The family wishes to express a special thank you to Park Highland Nursing Home in Athens, for all the love and care they gave to their loved one.

Donations can be made in honor of Jesse to Fisher’s Center for Alzheimer’s Research Foundation at alzinfo.org.

