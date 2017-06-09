Council considers replat requests

Posted by : Monitor Admin | On : June 9, 2017

By Becca Morin

Monitor Correspondent

GUN BARREL CITY –A resident of the Sundrift Subdivision pleaded with the Gun Barrel City Council to take a while longer to decide on the replat of lots 71 and 72 belonging to Joseph Hevey Jr into one lot 71-R. The May 23 agenda item had been tabled item from April’s regular meeting.

The resident cited that deed restrictions were being violated and that the property owner was conducting commercial business inside the residential subdivision. After a long discussion, Councilman Rob Rea stated, “We are not here to vote on what goes onto the lot nor its previous violations, if the “Tiny Homes” are violating deed restrictions then it is between the HOA and the residents. We are here to vote on the replat of two lots into one lot.” Rea added granting such requests is common practice and tends to result in a rise in property value.

The request was granted over opposition from Councilwoman Linda Rankin. The council also considered two other Planning and Zoning recommendations for similar lot consolidations.

The council approved the final replat for the Tamarack Venture Subdivision that combined three lots belonging to Keith Bond and the POA into two. Lots 875, 876, 877 are reset as lots 875R and 877R. The lots are located at 262 Overlook Trail. The council also approved the replat of Lots 15 and 16 in the Harbor Point Subdivision located at 332 Backlash Dr. into one lot 15-R at the request of David Patrick.

A more complicated zoning change request on the replat of Margaret Hicks 22.18 acres and her 1 acre track into a Recreational Vehicle Park District would change the area from agriculture to a commercial.

The motion to approve the request died for lack of a supporting motion.

During public comments, Stacy Flowers told the council she was concerned and saddened by the recent circus being a fundraiser for the city’s first responders.

She expressed her concern about animal cruelty and suggested circuses with solely human performers would do well for the city. She provided a list of such circuses and volunteered her time and energy to bring such events to the city in the future.

The council thanked her for her input.

In other business, the council:

• approved a consent agenda

• received a request from Jeffery Glascow to obtain a vendor’s license for selling produce next to Hoot-N-Holler liquor store on Hwy 198.

• approved a Façade Improvement Program Grant for W. Haus Designs, Inc. for $5,000.