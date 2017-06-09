Bobby Ted Dunn

Bobby Ted Dunn of Kemp, a father, a grandfather and a father-in -law passed away June 1, 2017. He was born Nov. 2, 1954 in Dallas to Ted and Lucy Stone Dunn.

Bobby was in the graduating class of 1973 at Seagoville High School. He worked as a construction superintendent for 30 plus years. Bobby oversaw many construction sites from Texas all the way to the state of Washington.

In his spare time he enjoyed being outside and seeing the beauty that nature had to offer, catching the perfect fish and hunting. But mostly Bobby cherished his children and grandchildren and they truly loved him.

Bobby is preceded in death by his parents, his brother Tommy Dunn and his sister Linda Dunn Morrison.

He was blessed with two daughters April Franklin and husband Greg of Gun Barrel City and Amber Hyde and husband Thomas of Arlington.

When Bobby would talk about his three grandchildren Zachary and Jerahmy Franklin and Clarissa Hyde, he always had a smile on his face. Bobby has many other family members and a host of friends. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.