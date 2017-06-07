Western Week set to start June 17

Monitor Staff Reports

MABANK–It’s time to polish your boots and dust off your chaps. Western Week in Mabank is coming!

Game Night is always a must attend event for laughter, fun and camaraderie. The games begin at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 20, with the ever-popular bed races set for 7:30 p.m. Organizations and businesses are forming their teams now to compete in this uproarious event, where the lightest team member gets on the hospital bed and hangs on for dear life, while four burly, speedy team member rush the wheeled metal bed around a race course under the Mabank Pavilion without dumping out their “patient.” The teams vie for cash and prizes! Don’t miss out on this team-building competition. For more information, contact Johnny Adams at (903) 880-3858. Other games such as the boot toss, wagon races and stick horse gallop are offered, so there is something for everyone in the family. Come on out. It’s a blast.

On Saturday, June 17 the third annual CASI Chili Cook-Off gets down to serious business with registration at the pavilion starting at 9 a.m., with beans being handed to judges at noon and chili at 1 p.m.

The Rodeo Queen Rehearsal will be held at the arena Monday, June 19 at 7 p.m. Swing by to check out all the rodeo queen nominees as they go through their paces.

Wednesday at 7 p.m. the Queen’s Dinner is held at B-n-R Country. Come early. This event fills up fast.

Rodeo action starts at 8 p.m. on Friday at the Alene and Andrew Gibbs Memorial Arena on Mason Street in Mabank and continues Saturday after the parade with calf roping, breakaway roping, saddle bronc, ranch bronc, steer wrestling, team roping, ladies’ open barrels, bull riding, bareback and calf scrambles.

The Parade kicks off at 4 p.m. starting at the arena. Line-up begins at 3 p.m. Horses, rodeo queen and court, floats, cute kids thread their way through Mabank streets hitting Troup, where the Mabank Nursing Home is, and historic downtown Market Street, circling back to the rodeo arena where pre-show activities with concessions and vendors are ready to serve the rodeo spectators with souvenirs, good eats and various Western wear accoutrements. The rodeo starts time is 8 p.m., with a barn dance after the rodeo at the pavilion.

Come celebrate the rich heritage of Mabank at the Rodeo and Western Week activities.