Boil water notice issued after water line hit on bore/Eustace City Hall closes half hour for lunch; Pioneer Day moved to Sept. 30

Posted by : Monitor Admin | On : June 7, 2017

By Pearl Cantrell

Monitor Staff Writer

EUSTACE–June 1, a drilling company hit a six-inch water line in Eustace, causing the city to be without water and a boil water notice issued.

City utility director Gene Burns told the Eustace City Council that night he anticipated a clean lab report to be returned on Monday, when the boil water notice was expected to be lifted (and was). However, a heavy down pour during the meeting and the thickness of the concrete being jack-hammered to allow access to the broken water main were all hampering efforts at a speedy fix.

The Eustace Fire Department had put out the word that it had free bottled drinking water at the station along with four port-a-potties for residents’ use.

Under newly elected Mayor Dustin Shelton, the council agreed to close the city hall for a 30-minute lunch period daily from 12:30 to 1 p.m. It is hoped those visiting the city on their lunch hour will be able to do so between 11:30 a.m. and noon.

The council also deliberated over setting a date for Pioneer Day, finally settling on the last Saturday in September, the 30th. It is hoped that with the change from June to September, cooler temperatures will make it easier on pets, horses, mules and people participating in and attending the event. City secretary Sandy Lane is looking forward to working with community members to organize and put on the annual celebration with fun and games, harking back to the area’s ranching and farming roots.

Police business took up the remainder of the meeting, as council members discussed the need for cell phones, two new police vehicles, extra help during the summer months, and an offer from the City of Seven Points.

Mayor Shelton presented two bids he received on the purchase of a Ford Explorer to replace a damaged 2005 Chevrolet Tahoe. “I’m expecting more bids from reputable vendors,” Shelton said.

It was estimated a fully-equipped police vehicle would run the city between $42,000 and $44,000. The city realized an insurance settlement on the Tahoe of $2,300. In addition to the damage, the Tahoe has 230,000 miles on it and has electrical issues causing the lights and siren to be inoperable.

The city is currently making $900 monthly payments on a three-year note for a truck, which now has 60,000 miles on it. It was noted that a third vehicle, a Dodge Charger, was approved for purchase under the previous budget but was never executed.

The council decided to sell the Tahoe and together with the insurance settlement to put up a down payment, while approving the best deal on the purchase of a Ford Explorer with all the police accompaniments for $44,000 or less, authorizing the mayor to execute the purchase. It was noted that even with a (highly unlikely) purchase the following day, it would take six the eight weeks before the vehicle could be put into service.

A discussion on hiring extra police help during the summer months covered the fact that there weren’t enough vehicles to go around, as the city currently has just one in operation. In addition to the chief, there are two full-time officers. So, the council agreed to contract with an officer for vacation relief. This officer will take up shift work during vacation time taken by any officer over the summer, until the second vehicle can be delivered. The council OKd the action to take immediate effect, so the officer can be adequately trained before being put into service. Call volume tends to go up during the summer months, it was noted.

In another police matter, the council determined it would be more cost-efficient to replace the use of “air cards” with a cell phone and have calls to the station forwarded. The phone would be turned over to the next officer at the end of a duty shift. In a related move, the council also agreed to discontinue using Copsync, a program offered by the state and used infrequently.

Finally, the council accepted an offer from the Seven Points Police Department for warrant housing for $10 per warrant and $20 a day for housing inmates with the first 1,000 warrants free of charge, as a token of good faith. Eustace had experienced some trouble with this service in the past under different management. Eustace has been paying the City of Tool $13 per warrant and sending all its Class C warrants to Henderson County for housing at $50/day. The offer also includes $25 per arraignment. Class C citations cover unpaid traffic violations, public intoxication and other such charges. Class A and B crimes are felony charges and automatically get handed over to the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office.

In other business, council members:

• renamed Chuck Powers as Mayor Pro-Tem

• designated the city secretary, mayor and mayor pro-tem as authorized signers on city bank accounts – Lane, Shelton and Powers.

• heard $90,000 had been transferred into savings from the water department’s account, leaving a balance of $58,000. The city is saving funds to match a community grant for the sinking of a new well and other wastewater improvements.

• heard after the payment of bills, the general fund balance is $82,000, and general fund savings totals $22,041.