Tommy McDonald

Posted by : Monitor Admin | On : June 2, 2017

Funeral services for Tommy McDonald were held Thursday, June 1, 2017 at Eubank Cedar Creek Memorial Chapel in Mabank with Mr. David Hassell officiating. Interment followed the service at Payne Springs Cemetery.

Tommy was born Oct. 29, 1968 to parents William Edgar McDonald and Roxy Geraldine Nicar and entered into eternal rest May 26, 2017 at the age of 48.

Tommy graduated from Eustace High School. He worked for Hassell Free Plumbing as a plumber, for over 27 years. Tommy enjoyed fishing and hunting. He loved wakeboarding and snowboarding for which he was an instructor. Tommy loved any activities on the lake.

He was Christian by faith. Tommy was an amazing man, that will be missed by all who knew and loved him.

Tommy was preceded in death by his parents, sister Linda Kuykendall and brothers Jerry, Charlie Edwin and Derrell Wayne.

He is survived by his daughter Brooke McDonald of Rockwall, brothers Charlie McDonald of Tool and Robert McDonald and wife Flore Belle of Palestine, sisters Debbie Glaze and husband Donnie of Madisonville, Tenn. and Sandra Hassell and husband David of Mabank, numerous nieces and nephews, other loving family members and many more friends.

