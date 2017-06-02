Lady Panther camp June 12/Boys camp June 26-29

MABANK–The Panther basketball camp, hosted by the Mabank High school basketball coaching staff, will be June 12-15 for all girls. The boys camp will be June 26-29. The camp will run from 1 p.m.- 4:30 p.m. every day. The camp will be held at the Mabank High School gym.

Camps are open to all incoming first-ninth grade students for the 2017-2018 school year. All campers will receive a t-shirt and a basketball. Early registration price, if paid before June 5, will be $60. After this date, the price will increase to $70. There is a $10 sibling discount as well.

A concession stand will be available with snacks and drinks for the campers.

The goal of the camp is to develop each camper’s skills in basketball through individual fundamentals and team play, while incorporating sportsmanship and solid team values.

The camp will include daily lectures, fundamental stations, team competition, team drills, individual contests, certificates and awards.

For more information or for any questions please call Lady Panther Head Coach Christie Shoulders at 479-567-9131 or email at clshoulders@mabankisd.net, or Panther Head Coach Tracy Carter at 817-980-4121 or email at tlcarter@mabankisd.net.