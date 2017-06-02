Commissioners honor first responders

Posted by : Monitor Admin | On : June 2, 2017

By Denise York

Monitor Staff Writer

KAUFMAN—Kaufman County Commissioners approved resolutions honoring first responders during the meeting May 22. Four Terrell firefighters who were instrumental in saving the lives of two children trapped in a flooded vehicle April 29 were honored. Assistant Fire Chief Terry Van Sickle, Jr., Kevin Hughes, Konnor Marshall and Chris Sykora were commended for their actions that likely saved the lives of five-month-old Marshall and one-year-old Addyson Ocheltree.

Readers will likely remember the dramatic video that aired on local news stations and social media when the Ocheltree family’s overturned pickup was submerged in water after a traffic accident. Good Samaritans who witnessed the accident helped pull the children from the vehicle when the firefighters heard the call and responded. Van Sickle took over CPR on little Addyson and administered oxygen.

County Judge Bruce Wood also acknowledged Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office, Fire Departments, Constables and all first responders who assisted the neighboring counties during the disaster. In all, nine tornadoes had been confirmed by the National Weather Service on April 29, the largest being an EF-4 with a track from Eustace to Canton.

Wood commended the brave men and women saying, “I listened to the radio during that time in the comfort of my home and I heard the calls. It was a very emotional time and I am so proud of the way you all protected our neighbors to the east, so proud of the job you all do 365 days of the year.”

In other business, the commissioners:

Approved a cellphone stipend for Deputy Fire Marshal Mat Ewaskiw

Heard and approved monthly reports from Kaufman County Sheriff Bryan Beavers, Tax Assessor-Collector Brenda Samples, Treasurer Ronny Oldfield, and Auditor Karen McLeod

Approved preliminary drawing for renovations to Kaufman County Courthouse Annex, and

Approved purchase of NEOGOV Applicant Tracking and Onboarding software to be used by KCSO and Human Resources for employment applications.