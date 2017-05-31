Wynn selected for charity game/Eustace graduate to play in Faith 7 Basketball Bowl game

Posted by : Monitor Admin | On : May 31, 2017

Monitor Staff Reports

EUSTACE–Eustace High School 2017 graduate Sydnee Wynn will play in the 2017 Faith 7 Basketball Bowl, a charity event matching 10 of the best Texas high school graduates against 10 of the best high school graduates from Oklahoma in the inaugural girls game.

The game is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Saturday, June 10 at the Noble Complex on the Oklahoma Baptist University campus in Shawnee, Ok. All seats are general admission. Adult tickets are $10 and students will pay five dollars.

Wynn, a six foot, two-inch post, was selected as the district Defensive Player of the Year this past season, and is a two-time all-state player. Wynn led the Lady Bulldogs to a berth in the area round of the playoffs and a 17-15 record.

Wynn scored 1,027 points in two years and will play collegiately at University of the Incarnate Word.

Under the direction of coach Lloyd Mahaffey, Wynn averaged 18.7 points, 14.7 rebounds and 2.8 assists while shooting 53 percent from the field and 55 percent from the charity stripe.

Wynn will be joined by Midway’s Barbara Benson, Lubbock Frenship’s Addison Foster, Alyson Gamez from Irving MacArthur, Vivian Gray from Argyle, Jaylan Gulley from Dallas Skyline and Jordan Jenkins from Buffalo.

Argyle’s Madison Ralston, Fredericksburg’s Abby Spurgin and A&M Consolidated’s Aerial Starks are also members of the team.