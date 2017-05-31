Sarah Maples Chapter honors fallen heroes/DAR presents wreath in somber observance at veterans memorial in Mabank

By Denise York

Monitor Staff Writer

MABANK–Sarah Maples Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) Past-Regent Susan Cothran reminds us Memorial Day is not the beginning of summer, a day of picnics at the lake or a time to wish each other “Happy Memorial Day,” but a somber, solemn day to honor those who died defending our freedoms.

Cothran spoke at the “Laying of Wreaths” ceremony the DAR performed at the Veterans Memorial Gardens in Mabank May 30, the designated Memorial Day. “Today we honor those fallen service members in our history who gave their lives, died, to establish or defend our freedoms in the United States of America.”

Initially called Decoration Day to honor the Union Army’s war dead, by the early 20th century it evolved into a holiday to honor all military who died in service and was held on May 30. Forty years ago, Congress moved the holiday to the last Monday in May to give people a three-day weekend. It is called Memorial Day Observed but has always been a day to remember the fallen.

Whatever civilians think, veterans will tell you “please don’t say Happy Memorial Day” or thank them for their present service on that day as Memorial Day is a day to honor those who died fighting for our freedoms and our way of life.

She echoed the words of President Trump when he honored those still missing and presumed dead “We can never replace them, never repay them but we can always remember them.”

Wreaths made by Dar members Jean Cawkins and Linda Minor were placed on the flagpole to remind everyone of the great sacrifice many made.

The group read several passages from previous presidents including what George Bush said in 1992 “On this day, we must tell the stories of those who fought and died in freedom’s cause. We must tell their stories because those who’ve lost loved ones need to know that a grateful Nation will always remember. We must tell their stories so that our children and grandchildren will understand what our lives might have been like had it not been for their sacrifice.”

Sarah Jungman closed with the words of Joseph Campbell “A hero is someone who has given his or her life to something bigger than oneself. Our flag does not fly because the wind moves it. It flies with the last breath of each soldier dying to protect it.”