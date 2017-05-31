Eustace offers volleyball camp /Camp to be held June 5-8 for sixth-ninth grade students

Posted by : Monitor Admin | On : May 31, 2017

Monitor Staff Reports

EUSTACE–The Eustace High School and Eustace Junior High volleyball coaching staff and former players will be holding a volleyball skills camp June 5-8 for all incoming sixth through ninth grade students.

This camp is for players who wish to improve their skill levels in volleyball and develop a better understanding of the game. It will give those wishing to play competitively on the high school teams a chance to catch up on their skills. For junior high students, it is a chance for your coach to spend time with the players to better prepare them for their teams and to get to know them better for the upcoming school year.

The camp will be held at the Eustace High School gym from 8 a.m.-12 noon daily.

The cost of the camp will be $35. Please bring cash only for the fee, no checks are accepted.

For more information or any questions you may have, please contact the high school athletic office.