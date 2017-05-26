Panther Baseball camp June 12-15

Posted by : Monitor Admin | On : May 26, 2017

Monitor Staff Reports

MABANK–The Mabank Panther Baseball Camp will be held June 12-15 at Mabank High School. The goal of the camp is to develop each camper’s skills in baseball through individual fundamentals and team play, while incorporating sportsmanship and solid team values.

The camp will include daily lectures by the Mabank High School Panther Coaching Staff, fundamental stations, team competition and drills and individual contests. The campers will receive certificates and awards at the end of the camp.

Each camper will receive a camp t-shirt and a free string backpack for attending camp. The camps are open to all incoming 1st-9th grade student.

The cost of the camp will be $60 for early registration before June 3rd and $70 after the early registration deadline. There will be a sibling discount of $10 offered for each additional camper from a family. A concession stand will be openduring the camp with drinks and snacks

For questions or additional information, please contact Panther Head Coach Brandon Kajihiro at 972-834-9144 or email at bkkajihiro@mabankisd.net.