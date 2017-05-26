Mabank senior takes first at state in debate

Posted by : Monitor Admin | On : May 26, 2017

By Pearl Cantrell

Monitor Staff Writer

MABANK—Just four years ago a debate team was started at Mabank High School under the direction of teacher Jason Caldwell, who will begin 2017-18 school year as assistant principal. This year a state champion has emerged. Senior Ian Snyder emerged victorious in the Lincoln-Douglas Debate category. It was his first year to compete at state and his last year to qualify for state competition.

Snyder found an unbeatable negative argument regarding globalization as it relates to free trade. He used the argument at Regional to qualify for State and stuck with it. Though his debate consultant counseled him to change it up, he stuck with his gut, being convinced his case was unbeatable on the two points of globalization leads to deforestation of the areas of greatest bio diversity and the second point that is clashes with indigenous cultures and their worldview. “It’s an unsolvable problem,” he said.

This year, Snyder said he really pushed hard in developing his research and finding an unsolvable problem related to globalization and was sure he had found it.

In the 40-some debates using these two points, Snyder said he’s only lost one round on both sides (affirmative and negative), but this wasn’t one of those times.

After nervously getting through the three preliminary rounds May 22, a dinner break was used to go over critique from the judges. After that it was hours of shoring up the weak areas with his consultant, a graduate from Southern Methodist University who started working with him after he emerged in third place at District competition. The extra coaching helped push him to the top position at Regional and then State.

Snyder calls debate “an adrenalin rush like no other. I did some wrestling in Middle School and felt physically confident, but being confident about my ability to think through an issue and present it in a convincing way to win an argument in the eyes of impartial judges, that’s a greater feeling of accomplishment.”

Snyder got involved in debate as a new transfer freshman to Mabank, primarily because of the interest Caldwell took in him and Caldwell’s interest in starting up a debate team. “Debate opened my eyes to the political landscape. Without debate, I wouldn’t have discovered what I want to do,” he said.

Snyder wants to sit on the Supreme Court as a presiding justice. He and best friend Josiah Sohasky (2016 MHS graduate) have both set long-term visions for themselves. Sohasky now studying at Liberty University (one of the best universities in the nation), plans on winning the U.S. Presidency.

Snyder has been accepted to Cameron University in Lawton, Okla. Where he is majoring in communication/public relations and education. “I want to return to Mabank to take over the speech and debate program, while saving money for law school,” he said. “I know my dream is going to take a lot of time and effort.”

Snyder and Caldwell have figured out the finances for a degree from Cameron with an out-to-state tuition waiver for academic achievement and a debate specific scholarship at $1,000 per semester. “That leaves about $400 a semester, which I can earn working while going to school,” he figures.

“History and English are my strengths and interests. I know I can use my education to help make the future better.”