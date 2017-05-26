Dedication, valor, service describes a life

By Denise YorkMonitor Staff WriterMABANK–

By Denise YorkMonitor Staff WriterMABANK–Born the first of nine children of a sharecropper family, in a cornfield six miles west of Chickasha, Okla. on Feb. 1, 1933, Thurman Cousins grew up knowing the value of hard work and service. So it was no surprise when just after high school graduation, he enlisted in the Army.He was one of eight in his graduating class of Scurry-Rosser High School, then a three-room schoolhouse with 86 total students, and the only one who hadn’t received his draft notice. He enlisted so he could go with the boys he knew.After completing 20 weeks of combat training, they went to Japan and from there the classmates got separated and Cousins and a few others went to Korea. He remarks that it was the “most miserable place he had ever been” because of the cold, often up to 45 degrees below zero. “Even putting on all the clothing the Army had given us, it wasn’t enough to keep us warm. And there was nowhere to go to get warm.”Cousins was evacuated by helicopter to deal with frostbite and ice under his skin five times. Every time, he says, they would clean him up, feed him and send him back to Korea. In all, he spent 42 months in Korea, six after the treaty had been signed and the war was over.But after returning home Nov. 23, 1953, there were no jobs to be had. He took a brief stint working cattle before re-enlisting despite his mother’s protests. “I knew I could make $51 a month, get my clothing, maybe have a place to sleep and maybe get three meals a day, so I went back.”That was the time of the Cold War, so staying in the combat unit meant training ten months out of the year and a lot of travel. He spent 15 of the 25 total years overseas, stationed in Germany, Scotland, England, France, the Azores, the Philippines and Guam. He was part of Operation Big Lift in 1962 when Charles De Gaulle was President of France and wanted Americans and military equipment out of his country.In 1965, he trained 500 draftees and took them into the conflict in Vietnam. Cousins described the war as very bloody. He recalls having to count bodies after battles. “We were shooting every day. In one night, we lost 147 and they lost 2,800 that we could count. Vietnam is the only war where we never lost a battle but we lost the War. The politicians of the time gave it away.” He completed three tours in Vietnam and what kept him there was a sense of duty.“I had a commitment to the men in my command. I wanted to bring them home,” he said.“In 1969, one of my men got hit with a bullet that split his femur and he was medivaced out. It took more than three months for it to heal. When he came back, I asked him why he didn’t go home. He told me ‘They kept trying to send me home but I came back because I knew you were here and I wanted to be where you were.’ It brought tears to my eyes, his dedication,” he said.Both Cousins’ father and step-father served in World War II. He had four uncles who served, all four of his brothers enlisted and at least 16 cousins.His two sons also served. “Of my immediate family, we have 119 years of service.”Cousins was awarded 53 medals during his military career and would have more if paperwork hadn’t gotten lost. The last one was an Order of Saint Barbara Medal on a scarlet ribbon. It is presented to a gentleman or lady who has performed in a manner that brings credit on themselves and the Field Artillery. The medallion is authorized to be worn with the uniform on Memorial Day by recipients past and present, even though it is not an official medal (awarded for gallantry or faithful service).Cousins made many lifelong friends in the Army, two of which were his commanders in Vietnam, Captain Louis Lopez, with whom he served tours in Vietnam and Colonel Lee Roper. Of them, he said, “They will always be my commanders. They are excellent men, with vast knowledge and experience, unreproachable integrity. We saw a lot together. Because of them and men like them, we survived together.”Cousins retired Aug. 1, 1975 as Command Sargent Major with 25 years in the army, but his service did not stop there. He pursued a degree in criminal justice and joined the State Mounted Patrol for 22 years.He retired from the Mounted Patrol at the age of 75 and for three years after went back to help train.