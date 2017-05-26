Archery club students excel/62 Mabank students compete at National Archery tournament May 11-13

Posted by : Monitor Admin | On : May 26, 2017

By Rollin Hadsell

Monitor Staff Writer

MABANK–The Mabank Archery program is making strides not only in number of members, but also in the improvements of the team. The Archery team took 62 students to the Archery National Tournament in Louisville, Ky. May 11-13.

The students were made up of three teams. The fifth-grade team finished in 87th place out of 180 teams. The sixth-grade team was 175th out of 242 teams, while the junior high team finished 215th out of 242 teams.

Katie Preston shot a 280 at the National tournament, with Gaven Parker shooting a 279 and Trent Donnell finishing with a 271. Elementary team member Brooklyn Taylor scored a 270. Mack Brown finished with a 267, Kendall Penland a 265, Levi Tanksley shot a 264, Jayden Reeder finished with a 263 and Grace Carson ended the tournament with a 262.

Also at Nationals, the three teams competed in the IBO 3D National Championship, with fifth grade finishing 27th out of 56 teams, 6th grade 53rd out of 89 and junior high 73rd out of 89 teams.

The archery program was started in 2014 with 40 students. The team grew to about 60 in its second year and qualified for both state and nationals.

The team won 2nd at the State IBO 3D tournament and 1st at the Battle on the Red in Paris, TX that year.

This year, the program had 75 students participating with one elementary team and two middle school teams and the program had students place or win at every tournament they participated in. Ashlyn Thompson and Parker both won second place at this year’s State IBO 3D tournament and Parker went on to become the Texas NASP Middle School Boys Champion at the state tournament in March. Katie Preston was fourth in the girls’ division.

Mabank had the number one ranked sixth grade boy and girl, the number one seventh grade boy, the third and fourth ranked sixth grade boy, the seventh ranked fifth grade boy and the ninth ranked fifth grade boy in the state going into Nationals.

The archery team has grown so much that the district decided to add a high school team for when the students leave the junior high.

Mabank Archery Head Coach Adam Lewis, a teacher at Mabank Intermediate School, will also coach the high school archery team, as well as teaching competitive archery in the intermediate, junior high and high school.

With the high school addition, Coach Lewis says it will bring the team numbers up to close to 100 students and improve the team even more. “I truly believe with this change we are going to see even more success in our archery program and in the immediate years to come,” Lewis said. “You will be seeing more state champion, national and world qualifiers coming from our Mabank Archery program. It’s a very exciting time.”

Coach Lewis said that without the help of the administration and community, none of this would be possible. “I would really like to give a big thanks to my assistant coach Andrea DeLong. She is an amazing help and volunteers all her time and efforts to help build this program. Without her we would not have the success that we have had up to this point. I’d also like to thank my principals and head administration for their time and support of this program and me. It means a lot know they have your back. Last I want to thank the community and parents for standing behind and believing in this program and our kids. We truly have the greatest support system and absolutely could not do this without them.”