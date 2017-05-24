Vickie Sue Cody

Posted by : Monitor Admin | On : May 24, 2017

Vickie Sue Cody was born on Jan. 2, 1961 in Clay County, Fla., to parents Lester Lemar Christopher and Lena Elizabeth (Simpson) Owens and entered into eternal rest on May 21, 2017 at the age of 56.

Vickie was a great mother to her children and loved her little dog a lot. She was a funny, caring, beautiful person that enjoyed the simple life.

Vickie was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers Steve and “JR” Christopher and husband Will Cody.

She is survived by her daughter Selena House and husband Billy of Trinidad, son Jayson Mayhugh and Miranda of Wis., three sisters Beth Owens of Vidor, Judy Holder of Vidor and Debbie Shaffer of Ga. Vickie also leaves behind seven grandchildren, other family and friends to cherish her memory.

A personal tribute may be made online at www.andersonclaytonkemp.com.