Mabank anglers place 15th at state

May 24, 2017

Monitor Staff Reports

LAKE RAY ROBERTS–Sitting in 65th place after Saturday’s weigh-in, Mabank High School Fishing team members Trace Braden and Kolton Stephens made a great comeback, finishing in 15th place at the Texas State High School Fishing Tournament held May 20-21 at Lake Ray Roberts.

With the finish, the two anglers took home $1500 scholarships and a gift card from Bass Pro Shops.

After Saturday’s weigh-in, the team had a total of 8.56 pounds, putting them in 65th place overall. Saturday

The team had a much better day on Sunday, coming in with a total of 17.44 pounds to propel themselves into the 15th position. The biggest fish caught on the day by the team was a 6.39-pound fish caught by Stephens.