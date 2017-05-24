Locals prepare for Memorial Day weekend

CEDAR CREEK LAKE–Memorial Day will be celebrated this year on Monday, May 29. Memorial Day, formerly known as Decoration Day, commemorates all men and women who have died in military service for the United States.

Many will visit cemeteries and memorials on Memorial Day and it is traditionally seen as the start of the summer season.

The Sarah Maples Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution will host a “Laying of Wreaths to Honor Veterans” at 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 30 at the Veteran’s Memorial Gardens in Mabank.

On Memorial Day, a gathering is set in Kerens at 6 p.m. at the relatively new Veterans Memorial there on Colket Avenue. The gathering will honor the fallen with Silence, Prayer and the bugling of Taps. The Coyote Squadron out of Corsicana will also fly over in the missing man formation during the solemn observance.

Memorial Day is a Federal holiday, so there will be no mail delivered. Federal, State and most city offices are closed as well as many offices and banks.

Offices for The Monitor and Lake Area Leader as well as The News and Kerens Tribune will be closed.

What follows is a dozen most notable quotes often recalled on Memorial Day.

May they engender a spirit of gratitude and renew a commitment to serving our country:

“I only regret that I have but one life to lose for my country.” – Nathan Hale

“In the End, we will remember not the words of our enemies, but the silence of our friends.” – Martin Luther King, Jr.

“Memorial Day remains one of America’s most cherished patriotic observances. The spirit of this day has not changed – it remains a day to honor those who died defending our freedom and democracy.” – Doc Hastings

“A man’s country is not a certain area of land, of mountains, rivers and woods, but it is a principle and patriotism is loyalty to that principle.” – George William Curtis.

“These fallen heroes represent the character of a nation who has a long history of patriotism and honor – and a nation who has fought many battles to keep our country free from threats of terror. Michael N. Castle

“I have long believed that sacrifice is the pinnacle of patriotism.” – Bob Riley

“Patriotism does not consist in waving the flag but in striving that our country shall be righteous as well as strong.” – James Bryce

“Ask not what your country can do for you but rather what you can do for your country.” – John F. Kennedy.

“America is hope. It is compassion. It is excellence. It is valor.” – Paul Tsongas

“The heroes of Flight 93 won the first battle in the War on Terror, and they should never be forgotten.” – Jim Ramstad

“Patriotism was a living fire of unquestioned belief and purpose.” – Frank Knox

“Who sows virtue reaps honor.” – Leonardo da Vinci.

“Memorial Day isn’t just about honoring veterans, it’s honoring those who lost their lives. Veterans had the fortune of coming home. For us, that’s a reminder of when we come home we still have a responsibility to serve. It’s a continuation of service that honors our country and those who fell defending it.” – Pete Hegseth