EHS honors 2016-17 athletes

Posted by : Monitor Admin | On : May 24, 2017

By Rollin Hadsell

Monitor Staff Writer

EUSTACE–The Eustace High School coaches, administration, board and booster club celebrated the accomplishments of the Bulldog and Lady Bulldog athletes at its annual sports banquet Saturday, May 20.

Athletes of the Year were presented with Chanda Westbrook receiving the female Athlete of the Year award and Ericsen Gudjohnsen receiving the male Athlete of the Year award.

The Code Purple Award, given to the male and female athlete that shows special determination and heart was won by Cameron Rogers and Shelby White. The team of the year award went to the Girls Cross Country team, who finished second in the state this past season.

The volleyball MVP was Reece Thorne, Newcomer of the Year went to Miranda Fontenot and Heart Award went to Kelsie Richmond. In football, the MVP went to Cameron Rogers, Offensive Player of the Year Clifton Johnson, Defensive Player of the Year Dylan Junsaker and 11 Strong Award Winner was Michael Schultz.

In girls basketball, Sydnee Wynn won the MVP, Offensive Player of the Year was Zoie Bailey, Defensive Player of the Year Madison Holbert and Heart of a Bulldog JoGail Holcombe. Boys basketball MVP was Clifton Johnson, Offense POY Ethan Austin, Defensive POY Joey Harris and Heart Award Tucker Reeve.

The Powerlifting MVP for the boys was Victor Quevedo and for the girls was Raini Goodell, who finished fourth at the state meet. Most Improved went to Jaci Gray.

Brennen Washington and Bethany Mckiness won the boys and girls MVP, respectively, in golf. Most improved golfer for the boys was David Gilbreath and for the girls was Mackenzie Nolan.

The girls track MVP was awarded to Westbrook, who finished with two medals at the state track meet. Field event MVP was Hana Abuhatab, with Newcomer of the Year going to Davis. On the boys side, MVP was Stone Wadsworth, Newcomer of the Year went to Dalton Page, with Heart Award going to Gudjohnsen.

Softball MVP was Gray, with Offensive Player of the Year awarded to Katelyn Ridgle and Rachel Cook. Defensive Player of the Year was Bailey and Nancy Lowe won the Heart Award for softball.

Pitcher of the Year for the Bulldog baseball team was Cody Strawn and Offensive Player of the Year went to Hayden Shaddox. The Most Valuable Player was awarded to the entire team, as was the Heart Award for their determination during the season, as well as their series victory in the bi-district playoffs.

The girls cross country MVP was Westbrook, who won the state championship this season. White received the Heart Award with Davis receiving Newcomer of the Year. Boys cross country MVP was Gudjohnsen, Heart Award winner was Zane Arambula and Newcomer of the Year was Micah Zimmerer.

Special recognition was given to the boys and girls offseason programs, with two awards presented. Quevedo earned the boys offseason award, with Lowe receiving the girls offseason award.

The Eustace Texas Youth Sports Association awarded two scholarships to deserving seniors Layne Scott and Mike Marshall. The Trinity Valley Volleyball Officials Association awarded two $500 scholarships, one each to Jacey Warner and Veronica Wheat.