Edith Elaine Burkley

Edith Elaine Burkley was born on June 2, 1927 in Miller County, Ark., to parents Lacy Divine and Allie Gertrude Grimsley and entered into eternal rest on May 18, 2017 at the age of 89.

Elaine was a very loving mom and grandmother. She was fun, loving and hard working. Elaine loved being outside, being able to work in her garden, bird watch and fishing. She was an amazing lady who will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

Elaine was preceded in death by her parents, husband RG Ferguson Burkley, sisters Maurine Hamm, Louise Turner, and Patsy Divine McDaniel, brothers David Divine, Floyd Divine and Lacy Divine, Jr.

She is survived by her children David Burkley and wife Paula of McKinney, daughter Gay Brodie and husband Paul of Mt. Vernon and John Burkley and wife Lisa of Eustace, grandchildren Chris Slater of Mt. Vernon, Amber Burkley Bright of Georgetown, Megan Burkley and Dylan Burkley, great-grandchildren Stormie Slater of Mt. Vernon, Gunner Slater of Mt. Vernon, Aiden Bright of Georgetown, Alex Bright of Georgetown and Braelynn Sanders of Cedar Hill, sisters Betty Divine Hale of Smithville, Okla., and Carolyn Divine Davis of Princeton, La., other loving family members and many more friends.

