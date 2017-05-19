Mabank takes seventh at state

Posted by : Monitor Admin | On : May 19, 2017

Monitor Staff Reports

MARBLE FALLS–The Mabank Lady Panther golf team placed seventh at the UIL Golf State Championships May 15-16 at Slick Rock Golf Course at Horseshoe Bay in Marble Falls.

The Lady Panthers shot a 381 on the first day of the two-day tournament, with Haley Mashburn shooting an 88 and Elizabeth hardy an 89. Kathryne German ended day one with a 100, followed by Hanna Smith and Macy Brockman both shooting 104. Just like last year however, the Lady Panthers shot better on day two, turning in a round of 372, the sixth-best score of the day to post a two-day total of 753. Last year, the Lady Panthers shot a 791, so they improved their score by 38 shots.

On day two, Mashburn shot an 87 and Hardy turned in a 91, with German and Smith shooting five shots better on day two with a 95 and 99 respectively. Brockman also improved on the second day, carding a 100, four shots better than day one.

Mabank Lady Panther Head Golf Coach Jeff Lee liked the way his team played this season. “I am extremely proud of these girls. They had a lot of success this season due to their determination to not only have another great year but also get back to the state tournament.” The Lady Panthers won six straight meets, including the district and regional meets. They placed third and second in two others, respectively.

The Andrews High School Black team won gold by shooting a 648. Seminole took silver with a 711 and Andrews Gold team took bronze with a 721.

The Lady Panthers have four of the six members of the team, including Madison Brown, returning next season to take another shot at the state title. “We have two seniors, Haley Mashburn and Macy Brockman, who will be greatly missed. These girls have been a part of our golf team all four years and have made a great impact on our program and they will be hard to replace” Lee said. “This group was very fun to coach and to just be around.”