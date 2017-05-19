Mabank students qualify for rodeo/Martin brothers to compete in steer wrestling June 4-10

Monitor Staff Reports

MABANK–Mabank High School junior Ray Martin and his brother, sophomore Cole Martin, will be traveling to Abilene June 4-10 to compete in the Texas High School Rodeo Association State Finals.

The state finals rodeo is an annual, week-long event where high school students across Texas and surrounding states come and compete for numerous awards, scholarships and the opportunity to represent Texas at the National High School Finals Rodeo held each July.

Contestants compete in rodeos throughout the year in one of 10 regions across the state. At the last rodeo of regional level competition, the top 10 competitors in each event are announced. The events for the cowboys and cowgirls include bareback riding, barrel racing, bull riding, saddle bronc riding and shooting sports among other events.

These contestants are then given the opportunity to represent their region on the state level at the THSRA state finals.

Both Ray and Cole will be competing on the state level in the steer wrestling event.

Rodeo performances as well as other events held throughout the week are open to the public each morning and afternoon.

Shuttle services will be offered on the Taylor County Expo Center grounds, and tickets will be sold at the gates.

Schedule updates will be posted to the THSRA Facebook and Twitter pages regularly throughout the week.

The Texas High School Rodeo Association is a 501-C non-profit organization, which is the largest, most prestigious state high school rodeo association in the nation. The Texas High School Rodeo Association sponsors over 125 rodeos per year throughout 10 regions across Texas.

The rodeo year begins in August and concludes with the Texas High School Finals Rodeo in June. It is here, at the largest rodeo in the state of Texas, where “The Elite” compete, featuring the top high school cowboys and cowgirls from each region.

They compete for numerous awards, scholarships as well as the coveted honor of representing the state at the National High School Finals Rodeo held each July in Wyoming.

The National High School Finals Rodeo will be held July 16-22 in Gillette, Wyo.

For additional information visit www.thsra.org or contact Holly DeLaune at delaune.holly@gmail.com. See photos of the Martins on page 2B.