Leon Crutchfield

Posted by : Monitor Admin | On : May 19, 2017

Memorial services for Leon Crutchfield will be held Wednesday, May 24, 2017 at 11:30 a.m. at River of Life Church in Kemp with Pastor Paul Roberts officiating. Lunch will follow the service at Kemp Community Center.

Leon was born on March 3, 1951 in Dallas to parents James Crutchfield and Datha Dezelle and entered into eternal rest on May 16, 2017 at the age of 66.

Leon graduated from Kimball High School and went through the IBEW Local 59 Apprenticeship program. He was a Journeyman Electrician. Leon was a very loving and caring man with a BIG heart. He was ornery, but a great person that you could call upon anytime you needed something. Leon would do anything for the ones he kept close.

He loved his grandchildren and watching the Texas Rangers. Leon enjoyed eating good food and would plan a whole day around a good meal. He loved guns, knives and “ginger” his Dachsund. Leon was Christian by faith. He was an amazing man who will be missed by all who knew him.

Leon was preceded in death by his father James R. Crutchfield and grandparents Hubert and Lorene Crutchfield.

He is survived by his mother Datha Cruthfield of Mexia, wife Bobby Crutchfield of Seven Points, son Kenny Crutchfield and wife Crystal of Seven Points, son Allen Montemagno and wife Stephanie of Calif., grandchildren Megan, Erin, Hannah, Nicole, Isabella, Noah and Elijah, brother Roger Crutchfield and wife Rita of DeSoto, sister Leigh Ann Brewer and husband Steve, aunt Yvonne Slovacek and husband Raymond, aunt Sandra, nieces and nephews Stacey, J.C. Keri and Joc, other loving family members and many more friends.

A personal tribute may be made online at www.eubankcedarcreek.com.