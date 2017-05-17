Lisa Kay Benedek

Lisa Kay Benedek was born on Oct. 11, 1954 in Dallas to parents Cecil Roy Spoon and Betty Joyce Hardin and entered into eternal rest on May 10, 2017 at the age of 62.

Lisa loved her family and spending time with them. She loved dogs, watching movies and sitting down to read a good book. Lisa was Christian by faith. She was a very loving and caring lady who will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

Lisa was preceded in death by her parents and husband George Benedek.

She is survived by her son Billy Spurgeon and spouse Duane Farner of Galveston, sister Pamela Silva and spouse Rene of Seven Points, brother Roy Spoon, Sr. of Gun Barrel City, nephew Roy Spoon, Jr. of Caddo Mills, nephew Keith Spoon, best friends Cookie, Cindy, Sheryl and Jeff Harcourt, friend of the family Lee, other loving family members and many more friends.

