Keith Joseph Haynes

Keith Joseph Haynes, 78, of Eustace passed away May 4, 2017 in Norfolk, Va.

Memorial services will be held at the Haynes home on Saturday, May 20, 2017 at 11 a.m. at 9630 C.R. 2514, Eustace.

Keith was an active member and past Master of Eustace Masonic Lodge No. 1199, past District Deputy Grand Master, Region No. 17, Grand Lodge of Texas, AFAM. He was Worthy Patron of Eustace Chapter No. 1062, Order of the Eastern Star, Grand Chapter of Texas.

Keith is survived by his wife Drucilla, of twenty-eight years, six children, LaVenia Haynes, Barbara Pettis, Esteen Pettis, James, Keith, Jr. (Lindsay) and Dria Thornhill, fourteen grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, two brothers, four sisters and several nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Eustace Lodge No. 1199, PO Box 428, Eustace, TX 75124 or Eustace Chapter 1062, Order of the Eastern Star, PO Box 613, Eustace, TX 75124.