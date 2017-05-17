High speed chase leads to stolen goods

Posted by : Monitor Admin | On : May 17, 2017

Monitor Staff Reports

ATHENS–Henderson County Sheriff Botie Hillhouse reports a late-night high-speed chase that ended in the Cherokee Shores subdivision May 9. Randy Blair, 57, of Dallas was arrested and his vehicle searched. Sheriff’s deputy Sgt. Matt Jistel located an assortment of men’s and women’s watches, a camera and rings and pendants associated with Little League, in addition to suspected meth.

“First, he broke the law when he was driving, then he did it again when he used a fake name and it just got worse when he was found with illegal drugs and likely stolen items,” Hillhouse said.

Sgt Jistel first took note of Blair when he broke a traffic rule. When the suspect stopped the vehicle by the side of the road to let out a female passenger, he took off at a high rate of speed with the deputy in pursuit.

Unable to navigate a turn, Blair drove his vehicle into a field. Asked to identify himself, he gave a false name, but a driver’s license identified him.

During a search of his vehicle, a small bag was discovered containing a crystal-like substance believed to be meth.

“Evading arrest, possession of illegal drugs, stolen property, giving a false name and a warrant for his arrest, he sits in our County jail,” Hillhouse said. Blair is held on bonds totaling $33,500.