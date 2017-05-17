Area athletes excel at state/Russell wins two gold medals, Westbrook takes silver and bronze

Posted by : Monitor Admin | On : May 17, 2017



By Rollin Hadsell

Monitor Staff Writer

AUSTIN–Malakoff High School senior Tyler Russell went to the state meet determined to keep his state championship in the high jump, but came home with a bonus. Russell won two gold medals at the UIL State Track and Field Meet May 11-13 at Mike A. Myers Stadium on the campus of the University of Texas. Eustace High School senior Chanda Westbrook came home with some hardware as well, winning a silver and bronze to close out her decorated career as a Eustace Lady Bulldog.

Russell defended his state high jump title, winning with a jump of six feet, 11 inches, a personal best. Russell added to his trophy case with a gold in the long jump, winning first with a distance of 23 feet, seven and a quarter inches. In the past two track seasons, Russell has taken home three gold medals, two in the high jump and one in the long jump.

Westbrook started out the Friday morning session of the state meet by finishing second in the 3200-meter run with a time of 11:12.71 to take the silver medal. Blanco’s Johanna Villareal won the gold medal with a time of 11:08. 59. Westbrook came back on Saturday to take third place and the bronze medal in the 1600-meter run. Westbrook finished with a time of 5:10.60. Little River Academy’s Jenna Brazeal finished second with a time of 5:09.54 and Villareal took another gold with a time of 5:09.03.

Malakoff Tiger Q.T. Barker was fourth in the 100-meter run, missing a medal by just .09 seconds. Barker ran a 10.90, trailing Crockett’s Demarcus Richardson’s 10.81. Danny Gray of Dallas Madison won gold in the 100-meter dash with a time of 10.70.

Larry Coker finished ninth in the discus with a throw of 137 feet, 10 inches. Schulenburg’s Josh Brown won gold with a throw of 176 feet, six inches.

Trinidad Lady Trojan Erica Airheart finished fifth in the Class A triple jump with a distance of 34 feet, seven and a half inches. Ella Anttila of Jonesboro won gold and set a state meet record with a distance of 39 feet, one and a half inches.