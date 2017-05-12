Lady Panthers ready for state

Posted by : Monitor Admin | On : May 12, 2017



By Rollin Hadsell

Monitor Staff Writer

MABANK–The Mabank Lady Panther golf team have been waiting for this chance for a year now. A chance to go back to the state golf tournament and improve on their showing from last year. The Lady Panthers qualified to compete in the state tournament because of their 34-shot victory in the Class 4A-Region II Tournament at Van Zandt Country Club two weeks ago. The state golf tournament will be May 15-16 at Slick Rock Golf Course at Horseshoe Bay in Marble Falls.

Mabank comes into the tournament on a hot streak, having won six straight tournaments overall, including the district and regional tournaments. The Lady Panthers ended the golf season with four straight first place finishes, and placed third and second in two other tournaments this season. The only tournament the Lady Panthers did not place in was the first one of the season because they did not have their entire team available because of other sports still being played.

The Lady Panthers look to improve on their 791-total from two days of play last year. The team shot a 420 the first day, but came back on day two and scored a 371, a total of 49 shots better than the day before.

The Lady Panther golf team has four of the five members off last year’s squad returning to the tournament. The Lady Panthers start teeing off at 8 a.m. Macy Brockman will be the first to tee off followed by Hanna Smith at 8:10 a.m., Kathryne German at 8:20 a.m., and Elizabeth Hardy at 8:30 a.m. and Haley Mashburn at 8:40 a.m.