Devin Alfred John Carter

Services for Devin Alfred John Carter will be held Monday, May 15, 2017 at 2 p.m. at Clearview Bible Church with Rev. Larry Reneau and Rev. Hugh Roberts officiating. Interment will follow the service at Eubank Cedar Creek Memorial Park in Mabank.

Visitation will be held Sunday, May 14, 2017 from 6-8 p.m. at Eubank Cedar Creek Funeral Home in Mabank.

Devin was born on Aug. 23, 1988 in Riverside, Calif., to parents Rick Carter and Sharon Glover and entered into eternal rest on May 9, 2017 at the age of 28. Devin graduated from Mabank High School in 2006 and attended TVCC and UT in Tyler. He worked in the IT Department at Forward Air. Devin married the love of his life Lixin, on Feb. 26, 2015.

He loved music and playing board games. Devin loved children and enjoyed spending time with his nieces and nephews. He was a member of Clearview Bible Church, where he was the Praise and Worship Music Leader for several years. Devin was a very loving and caring man who will be missed by all who knew and loved him.

Devin was preceded in death by his mother Sharon Sipes and step-father Randall Sipes.

He is survived by his loving wife Lixin Tang of Cedar Hill, their daughter Auna Carter to be born in July, father Rick Carter of Athens, sisters Jessie Carter of Mesquite and Jamie Carter of Mesquite, brother Dana Carter of Athens, sister Korri Sipes Tucker and husband Montana of Gun Barrel City, maternal grandmother Phyllis Rita Glover of Melrose, Mass., and grandmother Beverly Sipes of Seven Points, mother and father-in-law Tang and Cuirong Li of Xingan, China, brother-in-law Lijie Tang of Xingan China, numerous nieces and nephews, other loving family members and many more friends.

